Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Swedish Covered Bond Corp (scbC)
Issue Amount 1.65 billion swedish crown
Maturity Date July 02, 2019
Coupon 3 months Stibor + 26BP
Issue price 100.7750
Reoffer price 100.7750
Discount Margin 3 months Stibor + 10BP
Payment Date November 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme
The issue size will total 2.15 billion SEK when fungible
ISIN XS1140890796
