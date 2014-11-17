** Fenner falls more than 8 pct, making it the top
percentage loser on FTSE 250, after UBS cuts its rating
on the stock to "neutral" from "buy" citing negative outlook for
its engineering conveyor solutions unit.
** The brokerage also cuts its target price on Fenner's
stock to 300 pence from 380 pence - news that pushes shares of
the maker of conveyor belts for the mining industry to a more
than four-year low of 264.2 pence.
** Last week, Fenner posted a decline in FY pretax profit as
its engineering conveyor solutions unit bore the brunt of the
slowdown in mining activity in Australia.
** "With further fears around deteriorating pricing in
Australia and an outlook for flat earnings growth as a base
case, we find it hard to remain positive on a 12-month view,"
UBS analysts say in a note.
