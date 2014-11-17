Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Swiss Prime Site AG (SPS)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc
Maturity Date December 10, 2024
Coupon 2.000 pct
Issue price 100.202
Reoffer price 99.552
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
ISIN CH0257042173
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 200 million swiss franc
Maturity Date December 10, 2019
Coupon 1.000 pct
Issue price 100.159
Reoffer price 99.709
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
ISIN CH0257042165
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date December 10,2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.