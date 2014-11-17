Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower RCI Banque SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 27, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 57bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 57bp
Payment Date November 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Mitsubishi & Natixis
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.