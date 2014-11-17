Nov 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower RCI Banque SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 27, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 57bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 57bp

Payment Date November 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Mitsubishi & Natixis

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

