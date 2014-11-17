Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower The German State of Thuringia (Thrgn GOVT)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date November 25, 2024
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.250
Reoffer yield 0.954 pct
Spread Minus 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond through midswaps, equivalent to 16.8 basis points
over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR
Payment Date November 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UniCredit
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN DE000A13SJM6
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.