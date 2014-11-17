Nov 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower British Sky Broadcasting Group plc (BSKYB)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date November 24, 2023

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.844

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 111.62 basis points

over the August 2023 DBR

ISIN XS1141969912

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 450 million sterling

Maturity Date November 24, 2020

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.910

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 2020 UKT ,equivalent to 116.66 basis points

over the UKT

ISIN XS1141970092

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date November 26, 2029

Coupon 4.000 pct

Reoffer price 99.522

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6 pct 2028 UKT ,equivalent to 143.42 basis points

over the UKT

ISIN XS1141970175

* * * *

Common terms

Guarantor BSkyB Finance UK plc,

British Sky Broadcasting Group plc &

British Sky Broadcasting Limited

Payment Date November 24,2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc, JP Morgan &

BNP Paribas

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

