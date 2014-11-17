Nov 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower British Sky Broadcasting Group plc (BSKYB)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date November 24, 2023
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.844
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 111.62 basis points
over the August 2023 DBR
ISIN XS1141969912
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 450 million sterling
Maturity Date November 24, 2020
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.910
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 2020 UKT ,equivalent to 116.66 basis points
over the UKT
ISIN XS1141970092
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date November 26, 2029
Coupon 4.000 pct
Reoffer price 99.522
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6 pct 2028 UKT ,equivalent to 143.42 basis points
over the UKT
ISIN XS1141970175
* * * *
Common terms
Guarantor BSkyB Finance UK plc,
British Sky Broadcasting Group plc &
British Sky Broadcasting Limited
Payment Date November 24,2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc, JP Morgan &
BNP Paribas
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
