GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks set to end week higher, dollar slides after Fed
* Dollar sluggish on Fed's slower-than-expected rate rise path
- Source link: (bit.ly/14BXxCy)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Dollar sluggish on Fed's slower-than-expected rate rise path
March 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday made it easier for bigger lenders to merge, by quadrupling its threshold of combined size that would require an extensive regulatory review of a proposed deal.
SAO PAULO, March 16 Toyota Motor Co will soon begin selling Brazilian-made Corollas in Peru, executives said on Thursday, and is in advanced studies to export from Brazil to Chile and Colombia in a push to make its South American plants more competitive.