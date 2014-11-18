Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Dexia Credit Local (Dexia Credit)

Guarantor Belgium, France & Luxembourg

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date November 26, 2024

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.181

Reoffer yield 0.338 pct

Spread 34 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 54.8 basis points

Over the 1 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date November 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

