Nov 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg
Guarantor German Federal State of Baden Wurttemberg
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 25, 2019
Coupon 0.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.708
Yield 0.309 pct
Spread Minus 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, JPMorgan, LBBW & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux/Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000A11QKU5
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)