Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH SA (Credit Agricole Home Loan)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 28, 2022
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.0940
Reoffer yield 0.742
Spread minus 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond through the midswaps
Payment Date November 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Natixis & Santander GBM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0012332450
