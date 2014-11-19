Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Caterpillar)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date November 25, 2017

Coupon 3.4 pct

Issue price Par

Issue yield 3.4 pct

Payment Date November 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ICBC and Mitsubishi

Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 1000-500

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS114316288

