PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Caterpillar)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date November 25, 2017
Coupon 3.4 pct
Issue price Par
Issue yield 3.4 pct
Payment Date November 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ICBC and Mitsubishi
Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A (S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 1000-500
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS114316288
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GARNER, Iowa/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland that helped elect Donald Trump are now pushing his administration to avoid a trade dispute with Mexico, fearing retaliatory tariffs that could hit over $3 billion in U.S. exports.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, March 22 A broad coalition of advertising trade groups, ad buyers and sellers from Western Europe and the United States have urged the industry to stop using annoying online marketing formats that have fuelled the rapid rise of ad-blockers.