BRIEF-Millennium Global approved acquisition of 49% of Philippine 101 Hotel Inc
* Approved acquisition by the co of 49% of Philippine 101 Hotel, Inc
Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Waterside Campus Development Company plc
Guarantor The Lords Commissioners of Her Majesty's Treasury
Issue Amount 231.5 million sterling
Maturity Date November 30, 2054
Coupon 3.302 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 3.302 pct
Spread 43 basis point
Underlying govt bond over 4.5 pct 2042 UKT
Payment Date November 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Lloyds Bank
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1134243200
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Approved acquisition by the co of 49% of Philippine 101 Hotel, Inc
* Reply to seek clarification on news article entitled “Eastwest bank raises p2.7b” posted in businessworld online on March 22
* China also wary over tightening liquidity, PBOC risk assessment