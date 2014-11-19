Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower AstraZeneca PLC
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 21, 2021
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.1190
Yield 1.006 pct
Spread 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond over midswaps, equivalent to 63.5 bp
over the 2.25 pct September 4, 2021 DBR
Payment Date November 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CITI & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1143486865
