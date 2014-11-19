Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Republic of Finland

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 19, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.597

Yield 1.577 pct

Payment Date November 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

