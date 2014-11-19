BRIEF-Millennium Global approved acquisition of 49% of Philippine 101 Hotel Inc
* Approved acquisition by the co of 49% of Philippine 101 Hotel, Inc
Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 28, 2016
Coupon 3 month stibor + 30bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month stibor + 30bp
Payment Date November 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & SEB
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A (S&P) &
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* Reply to seek clarification on news article entitled “Eastwest bank raises p2.7b” posted in businessworld online on March 22
* China also wary over tightening liquidity, PBOC risk assessment