Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 28, 2016

Coupon 3 month stibor + 30bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month stibor + 30bp

Payment Date November 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & SEB

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A (S&P) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

