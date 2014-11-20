BRIEF-Capitol Acquisition to combine with Cision
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Lugano,Citta Di
Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc
Maturity Date December 9, 2024
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.9410
Reoffer price 100.1910
Reoffer yield 0.855 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date December 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & ZKB
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0261541863
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
NEW YORK, March 20Giving back to their communities has always been a challenge for pro athletes who get rich quick, because they tend to lose the money even more quickly. But even those who manage to build a substantial amount of wealth have a hard time using it charitably in a way that truly has a long-term impact.
LONDON, March 20 The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.