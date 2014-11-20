BRIEF-China Minsheng Drawin Technology proposes issuance of non-public domestic corporate bonds
March 20 China Minsheng Drawin Technology Group Ltd
Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Credit Agricole
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 104.1 billion yen
Maturity Date November 28, 2019
Coupon 0.425 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OS
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 17.8 billion yen
Maturity Date November 28, 2019
Coupon 3-month YL + 17 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 17 basis points
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 6.5 billion yen
Maturity Date November 28, 2024
Coupon 0.865 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 19 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OS
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date November 28,2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole-CIB & SMBC
Listing Tokyo
Ratings A2(Moody's), A(S&P),
A(Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 100
Governing Law Japan
* Says it returns to net profit of 357.5 million yuan ($51.77 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 656.1 million yuan year ago
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 20.0 million zlotys ($5.02 million) versus 18.7 million zlotys a year ago