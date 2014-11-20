Nov 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BASF SE

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.8310

Yield 1.427 pct

Spread 77 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct

2017 UKT

Payment Date November 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBCCM & Santander

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1144218804

