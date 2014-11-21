* Markets shifting focus to July-September GDP data due on Nov. 28. * Would be the last major economic indicator ahead of the RBI review on Dec. 2. * The winter session of parliament scheduled to begin next week. * Traders hope the government will push reform agenda. * The 10-year bond yield seen in an 8.10-8.20 pct range. * Rupee seen in a 61.50 to 62.50 per dollar range. * NSE index seen in an 8,300-8,600 range.