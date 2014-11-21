Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower KFW

Guarantor Germany

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date December 03, 2015

Coupon 0.175 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.175 pct

Payment Date December 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance programme

