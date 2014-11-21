Nov 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Eneco Holding N.V.

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.232

Reoffer yield 3.375 pct

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 306.1bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date December 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBS, ABN Amro, BNP Paribas & ING

Ratings A- (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1141810991

