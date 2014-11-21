Nov 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Eneco Holding N.V.
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.232
Reoffer yield 3.375 pct
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 306.1bp
Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date December 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBS, ABN Amro, BNP Paribas & ING
Ratings A- (S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1141810991
