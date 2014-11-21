Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Praxair, Inc.

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 1, 2025

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.134

Yield 1.172 pct

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond over midswaps, equivalent to 93.8bp

over 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date December 01, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, Citi & HSBC

Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A (S&P)

Listing NYSE

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Full fees undisclosed

ISIN XS1143916465

