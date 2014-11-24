** Quindell Plc's stock gains a third in value, after UK's Telegraph says the technology and outsourcing company will consider whether it can exit any of its non-core businesses. (link: bit.ly/1uqyerU)

** The company, which provides technology used by car insurers to assess claims among other services, was not immediately available to comment.

** Quindell last week denied it was actively seeking to sell a 25 percent stake in Nationwide Accident Repair Services .

** NARS shares down 3.9 pct.

** Quindell shares down about 88 pct since it first made headlines in April, as short-seller Gotham City Research questioned its revenue model and profit quality.

** Heavy volumes in stock again with a full day's average traded in the first hour.