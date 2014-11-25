MANILA Nov 25 Four Philippine companies are looking to bid for a contract to build and operate a 4 billion pesos ($89 million) transport terminal that will connect the capital Manila to adjacent southern provinces, a government official said.

Ayala Land Inc, Datem Inc, Filinvest Land Inc and MWM Terminals of Megawide Construction Corp submitted their qualification documents to the Department of Transportation and Communications before the Tuesday deadline, agency spokesperson Miguel Sagcal told reporters in a text message.

Of the initial five interested bidders, only San Miguel Corp , the country's most diversified conglomerate, did not submit the qualification papers for the Integrated Transport System-South Terminal project that is part of the government's public-private partnership (PPP) scheme.

The Prequalication, Bids and Awards Committee will evaluate the documents to determine who among the four firms are eligible to join the auction.

The 4.7-hectare (11.61 acres) project will connect passengers coming from the southern provinces of Laguna and Batangas provinces to other transport systems such as the railways, city bus, taxi, and other public utility vehicles serving the inner capital.

Ayala Land's parent firm Ayala Corp has won three PPP projects involving an elevated railway, toll road and a fare collection system, while Megawide has bagged an airport, school and hospital construction and operations contracts.

The government has so far awarded eight PPP projects worth 127.5 billion pesos since the scheme was launched in 2010 to upgrade ageing roads, airports and ports in line with its goal of lifting the country's growth rate to 8 percent in order to catch up with richer Southeast Asian neighbours.

