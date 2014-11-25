Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower China Merchants Bank Co Ltd
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion renminbi
Maturity Date December 2, 2017
Coupon 3.950 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 3.950 pct
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion renminbi
Maturity Date December 9, 2019
Coupon 4.050 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 4.050
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date December 2 ,2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & HSBC
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1-10K
Governing Law English
