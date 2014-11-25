Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Amadeus Finance B.V.

Guarantor Amadeus IT Group S.A. & Amadeus IT Holding S.A.

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date December 2, 2017

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.707

Yield 0.724 pct

Spread 47 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 75.2bp

Over the 0.5 pct 2017 OBL 164

Payment Date December 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC,

Mitsubishi & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & BBB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1146627473

