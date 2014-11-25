Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date October 31, 2016
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.831
Reoffer yield 0.464 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct October 2016 SPGB
Payment Date December 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
