Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Scania CV AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 650 million Swedish Crown

Maturity Date December 03, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.687

Yield 0.955 pct

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.35 billion Swedish Crown

Maturity Date December 03, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 40bp

Issue price Par

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date December 03, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DNB & Swedbank

Ratings A-(S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

