Borrower German State of North Rhine-Westphalia
(North Rhine-Westphalia)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2025
Coupon 1.00 pct
Reoffer price 100.3360
Reoffer yield 0.965 pct
Spread 21.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 1.0 pct August 2024,DBR
Payment Date December 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International,LBBW &
UniCredit
Ratings Aa1(Moody's), AA-(S&P)&
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro
when fungible
ISIN DE000NRW0F67
