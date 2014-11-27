** RPC Group Plc's shares up almost 7 pct, after
British plastic packaging supplier says it will buy
Iceland-based peer Promens Group AS for 386 mln euros ($483
mln), marking its largest European acquisition to date.
** Stock is among top percentage gainers on FTSE-250 Midcap
Index, having touched a high of 585p, but still shy of
the mean analyst PT of 710.80p, Reuters data shows.
** The company says will fund deal by raising about 200 mln
pounds ($316 mln) through a fully underwritten 1-for-3 rights
issue and increasing revolving credit facility by 140 mln
pounds.
** Deal, intended to help RPC boost its exposure in Europe
and help satisfy its increasing need for polymer, adds 40 plants
to its portfolio and yearly pretax cost synergies of at least 15
mln euros.
** RPC, whose business includes making packaging for Nivea
creams and Nescafe coffee capsules, also
posts better-than-expected H1 revenue from continuing operations
of 588.9 mln pounds.
** Deutsche Bank analyst Debbie Jones boosts her second-half
EPS forecast to 50 pence from 48.3 pence. She adds the forecast
excludes the pending Promens deal.
