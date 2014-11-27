Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Issuer IFFIm Sukuk Company Limited (IFFIM)
Obligor International Finance Facility for Immunisation
Sukuk Structure Murabaha
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date December 4, 2017
Coupon 3 month Libor + 15 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank, Barwa Bank & CIMB
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under the issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN XS1143356654
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)