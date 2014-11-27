Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction

and Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 100 million Romania New Leu

Maturity Date December 04,2019

Coupon 3 month ROBOR - 65 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Raiffeisen Bank International

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

