Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Eandis CVBA (Eandis)
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date December 4, 2026
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.475
Reoffer yield 1.799 pct
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps, equivalent to 108.7 basis points
Over the bund
Payment Date December 4,2014
Lead Manager(s) Belfius & HSBC (B&D)
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Euronext Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian law
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN BE0002481563
