Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Riverside Finance plc

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 5, 2044

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 97.827

Reoffer yield 4.00 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct 2042 UKT

Payment Date December 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds Bank &

Santander GBM

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Official List of the UKLA and

trading on the London Stock

Exchange's regulated market

Denoms (K) 100-1

