Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower John Lewis plc
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date December 18, 2034
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 98.380
Reoffer price 98.380
Underlying govt bond Equivalent to 190 basis points,
Over the 4.25 pct 2032 UKT
Payment Date December 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1140961563
