Nov 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Telefonica Europe B.V.

Guarantor Telefonica S.A.

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.200 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.200 pct

Spread 380.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the swaps, equivalent to 409.4 basis ponts

Over the 0.25 pct October 2019,OBL

Payment Date December 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays,BNP Paribas & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London Stock Exchange's regulated market

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1148359356

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)