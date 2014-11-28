BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces winning bidders for ninth non-performing loan sale
* Fannie mae - announced winning bidders for its ninth non-performing loan sale
Nov 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Danske Bank A/S
Issue Amount 300 million swedish crown
Maturity Date December 09, 2019
Coupon 1.225 pct
Payment Date December 09, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1149420579
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Fannie mae - announced winning bidders for its ninth non-performing loan sale
* Sees EBITDA of 2.2 million euros ($2.3 million)in FY 2017, 4.7 million euros in FY 2018, 5.2 million euros in FY 2019 and 5.2 million euros in FY 2020
* Says its real estate portfolio valued at 143.8 billion roubles ($2.43 billion) as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: