** U.S.-listed shares of gold and silver miners up 1-5 pct premarket as Moody's cuts rating on Japan, sending Japanese yen to 7-year low against dollar, stimulating demand for gold

** Gold rebounded sharply after Swiss voters rejected on Sunday proposal to boost central bank gold reserves, providing new trigger for sell-offs in already nervous market

** Spot gold up 7.8 pct at $1174.90 an ounce as of 07:38 ET after touching high of $1182.70; silver up 0.24 pct at $15.63 an ounce

** Goldcorp Inc up 1 pct at $19.83, Barrick Gold Corp up 2.1 pct at $12.14

** First Majestic Silver Corp up 4.4 pct at $4.25, Endeavour Silver Corp up 1.1 pct at $2.64