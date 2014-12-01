Dec 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Logan Property Holdings Company Limited

Guarantor Certain non-PRC subsidiaries of the Issuer

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date December 8, 2017

Coupon 9.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 9.75 pct

Payment Date December 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.,

HSBC, J.P. Morgan and VTB Capital

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's) & BB- (Fitch)

Listing HK

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS1143878517

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)