BRIEF-Star Asia Investment to issue units to fund properties acquisition and loan repayment
* Says it plans to issue units via public offering and private placement, aiming to raise 6.61 billion yen
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* Says it plans to issue units via public offering and private placement, aiming to raise 6.61 billion yen
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Asuransi Adira Dinamika's (Adira Insurance) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. 'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased or int
JOHANNESBURG, March 17 Investment company Allan Gray said on Friday its 16 percent stake in Net1 allowed it to call a shareholders' meeting over the payment technology provider's handling of the scandal over a South African welfare contract, local media reported.