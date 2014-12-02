Dec 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Agricultural Bank of China (Hong Kong Branch)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date December 9, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.683
Reoffer price 99.683
Yield 2.36 pct
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the CT3
Payment Date December 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Agricultural Bank of China Limited Hong Kong Branch,
ABC International and Standard Chartered, Citi, DBS Bank Ltd.,
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., J.P. Morgan
and Wells Fargo Securities
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing HK
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
