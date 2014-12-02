Dec 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Casino Guichard Perrachon (Casino Guichard)

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date February 7,2025

Coupon 2.330 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 2.330 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to

158.9 basis points,over the

1 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date December 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse,Deutsche Bank &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BBB-(S&P) & BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012369122

