Fitch: Rising Rates Present Pockets of Risk for US Corporates

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO/NEW YORK, March 13 (Fitch) Rising interest rates in 2017 and 2018 will not be a broad concern for US corporates in aggregate, but pockets of risk could challenge entities at the lower end of the rating spectrum, according to Fitch Ratings. With current LIBOR levels at or above most pricing floors - USD 3M LIBOR was 1.11% as of March 8 - subsequent rate hikes would expose leveraged loan issuers to reset risk that could pre