Dec 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurrtemberg (LBBW)

Issue Amount $100 million

Maturity Date January 22, 2019

Coupon 1.4 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000LB00C10

