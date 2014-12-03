Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV
(BNG)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 12, 2016
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.925
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2016 UKT
Payment Date December 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1150813571
