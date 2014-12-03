MOVES-Citi hires Regazzi from UBS as prime head in equities push
March 13 Citigroup Inc has hired Tom Regazzi as its new head of prime finance for North America, according to an internal memo.
Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount NZ$50 million
Maturity Date June 14, 2018
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 100.410
Payment Date December 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total NZ$375 million
when fungible
ISIN XS0943420231
WASHINGTON, March 13 Leading Wall Street firms should segment their riskiest businesses into separate highly-capitalized holding companies and shield taxpayers from a future bailout, a leading U.S. bank regulator said on Monday.
NEW YORK, March 13 The Trump administration told states on Monday that it was opening the door for them to make changes to their health insurance programs by using a section of the 2010 Affordable Care Act that gives them the flexibility to do so.