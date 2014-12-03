MOVES-Citi hires Regazzi from UBS as prime head in equities push
March 13 Citigroup Inc has hired Tom Regazzi as its new head of prime finance for North America, according to an internal memo.
Dec 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Imerys SA
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date November 26, 2020
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 106.805
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 110.2bp
Over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Notes The issue size will total 400 million euro when fungible
ISIN FR0011637024
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 10, 2024
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.867
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 137.6bp
Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR
ISIN FR0011637024
Temp ISIN FR0012370641
****
Common Terms
Payment Date December 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Natixis, RBC CM &
Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
