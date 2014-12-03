** Drug developer's shares up 25.6 pct at $4.91
** Reaches agreement with Swiss drugmaker Novartis
to regain rights to experimental cancer drug, binimetinib,
currently being evaluated in three late-stage trials
** Array granted Novartis rights to develop and market
binimetinib in 2010
** Agreement subject to closing of deal announced in April,
where Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline agreed to trade more
than $20 billion worth of assets
** Once the deal closes, Array will receive up to $85
million and Novartis' global, exclusive license to binimetinib
will end
** "Today's announcement is in line with our expectation
that NVS (Novartis) would ultimately return binimetinib along
with meaningful "trailing support". This support should help to
significantly defray much of the continued cost to develop
binimetinib," Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Andrews says
** Array CEO Ron Squarer says company expects to file for
regulatory approval in first half of 2016
** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had fallen nearly 22 pct
this year