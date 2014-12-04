Dec 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)
Issue Amount A$300 million
Maturity Date December 16, 2021
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 99.352
Yield 4.1075 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over AUD Mid-Swaps
Payment Date December 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) NAB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
