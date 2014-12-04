Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Total Capital International

Guarantor Total SA

Issue Amount HK$1.0 billion

Maturity Date April 11, 2025

Coupon 2.92 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date December 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)

Listing Euronext Paris

